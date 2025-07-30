BRTA reviews ‘Safety Policy 2025’, calls to prioritize women’s safety in transport

A high-level discussion was held on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters in Banani to review the draft of the proposed Safety Policy 2025, aimed at ensuring the security of passengers and goods in public and freight transport across the country.
The meeting, chaired by BRTA Chairman Abu Momtaj Saad Uddin Ahmed, featured a multimedia presentation by Dr Afroza Parvin, executive director of Nari Unnayan Shakti, who outlined key components of the draft policy.
"The effective components of the policy will certainly be considered at the governmental level, and steps will be taken for proper implementation. Ensuring passenger safety is our top priority. We must work together to create a secure and respectful environment, especially for women,” said BRTA Chairman Saad Uddin Ahmed in his remarks.
Dr Afroza Parvin emphasized the human impact of insecurity in public transport, particularly for women. “When a woman is harassed on her way to work, it affects her workplace performance. If the same happens on her way back, it causes psychological trauma that impacts her family life. Both professional and personal spheres suffer,” she said.
Key goals of the draft policy
The Safety Policy 2025 proposes comprehensive measures to address various safety concerns in both public and freight transport. Key objectives include:
- Ensuring safety for women, children, persons with disabilities, and all passengers
- Promoting better behaviour, attire, and accountability of drivers and helpers
- Preventing mugging, sedative-induced robbery, and sexual harassment
- Protecting goods in transit through stronger monitoring and enforcement
- Enhancing transparency, training, and digital complaint resolution systems
Highlighted policy provisions
Some of the proposed guidelines include:
Clause 1: Mandatory installation of CCTV in buses and trucks; strict penalties for harassment
Clause 2: 30% reserved seating for women, children, and persons with disabilities
Clause 3: Display of helpline numbers and awareness materials
Clause 4: Police verification and ID cards for all transport staff
Clause 5: Six-month mandatory gender-sensitive training for workers
Clause 6: Establishment of a special BRTA monitoring cell with a feedback system
Clause 7: Ban on pick-up/drop-off at unsafe locations; passenger lists to be maintained
Clause 8: Interior lighting for all night-time trips
Clause 9: Measures to prevent overloading; discouragement of travel in freight trucks
Clause 10: Introduction of digital complaint tools (apps, QR codes, complaint boxes)
Clause 11: Women-friendly zones at terminals and key transport points
Clause 12: Emergency monitoring and disciplinary action mechanisms
Clause 13: Accessibility guidelines for persons with disabilities, including ramps, braille maps, and penalties for service denial
The meeting was also attended by key stakeholders, including Professor Iqbal Hossain Raju, vice-president of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association.
Senior officials from BRTA, representatives from bus and truck owners’ associations, the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation, and civil society members provided feedback on the draft and emphasized the need for urgent and inclusive implementation.