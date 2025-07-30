BRTA reviews ‘Safety Policy 2025’, calls to prioritize women’s safety in transport

A high-level discussion was held on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters in Banani to review the draft of the proposed Safety Policy 2025, aimed at ensuring the security of passengers and goods in public and freight transport across the country.

The meeting, chaired by BRTA Chairman Abu Momtaj Saad Uddin Ahmed, featured a multimedia presentation by Dr Afroza Parvin, executive director of Nari Unnayan Shakti, who outlined key components of the draft policy.

"The effective components of the policy will certainly be considered at the governmental level, and steps will be taken for proper implementation. Ensuring passenger safety is our top priority. We must work together to create a secure and respectful environment, especially for women,” said BRTA Chairman Saad Uddin Ahmed in his remarks.

Dr Afroza Parvin emphasized the human impact of insecurity in public transport, particularly for women. “When a woman is harassed on her way to work, it affects her workplace performance. If the same happens on her way back, it causes psychological trauma that impacts her family life. Both professional and personal spheres suffer,” she said.

Key goals of the draft policy

The Safety Policy 2025 proposes comprehensive measures to address various safety concerns in both public and freight transport. Key objectives include:

Ensuring safety for women, children, persons with disabilities, and all passengers

Promoting better behaviour, attire, and accountability of drivers and helpers

Preventing mugging, sedative-induced robbery, and sexual harassment

Protecting goods in transit through stronger monitoring and enforcement

Enhancing transparency, training, and digital complaint resolution systems

Highlighted policy provisions

Some of the proposed guidelines include:

Clause 1: Mandatory installation of CCTV in buses and trucks; strict penalties for harassment

Clause 2: 30% reserved seating for women, children, and persons with disabilities

Clause 3: Display of helpline numbers and awareness materials

Clause 4: Police verification and ID cards for all transport staff

Clause 5: Six-month mandatory gender-sensitive training for workers

Clause 6: Establishment of a special BRTA monitoring cell with a feedback system

Clause 7: Ban on pick-up/drop-off at unsafe locations; passenger lists to be maintained

Clause 8: Interior lighting for all night-time trips

Clause 9: Measures to prevent overloading; discouragement of travel in freight trucks

Clause 10: Introduction of digital complaint tools (apps, QR codes, complaint boxes)

Clause 11: Women-friendly zones at terminals and key transport points

Clause 12: Emergency monitoring and disciplinary action mechanisms

Clause 13: Accessibility guidelines for persons with disabilities, including ramps, braille maps, and penalties for service denial

The meeting was also attended by key stakeholders, including Professor Iqbal Hossain Raju, vice-president of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association.

Senior officials from BRTA, representatives from bus and truck owners’ associations, the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation, and civil society members provided feedback on the draft and emphasized the need for urgent and inclusive implementation.