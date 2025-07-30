BNP's Mintoo: Khaleda Zia to contest election

BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo has said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is in good health and will take part in the upcoming polls.

“There is no concern regarding elections in the district. Our leader [Khaleda Zia] is well now. She will contest the election. There is no worry about Feni," he said while talking to reporters at a programme in Feni district town on Wednesday.

“If a fair election is held, BNP will surely win in Feni, as the district has a well-known electoral history,” he said.

He said, "Considering the country's current situation, the election may even be held earlier, possibly in January. A case regarding the caretaker government is currently under trial at the Supreme Court. If the court allows a reinstatement of the caretaker system then this interim government will function as a caretaker government and according to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days under a caretaker government.”

Mintoo also noted that a joint statement on the interim government was issued after discussions with BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London.

"We have faith in that understanding and expect the election to be held in the first week of February. However, depending on the legal and political developments, it could be sooner," he

said.

Mentioning the necessity of accountability in governance, the BNP leader said: “No government will deliver good governance if it is not accountable to the people. Over the past 19 years, we have endured struggles, repression and hardship. If anyone says we are suddenly asking for an election, that is not true. We have been demanding elections since 2006.”

Recalling that the 2008 election was neither free nor fair, Mintoo said: "Since 2006, the country has not had any election-time government. If a nation remains without an elected, accountable government for over two decades, there can be no meaningful improvement in economic or living standards. An election must be overseen by a government that is accountable to the people.”