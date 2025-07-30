Jahangir: No security threat ahead of August 5

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said there is no security threat centring on August 5.

“Everything is well with the blessing of Allah,” he told reporters at the Home Ministry while responding to a question from journalists.

Asked about a reported 11-day special drive ahead of August 5, the adviser clarified that no countrywide drive is underway. “Rather, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is conducting an operation,” he said.

Regarding a recent attack on Hindu residents in Gangachara, Rangpur, he said all involved in the attack will be brought to justice.

In response to another query about the visit of a Malaysian police team to Bangladesh, following the arrest of Bangladeshi nationals in Malaysia for alleged militant links, he said the Malaysian police team paid a courtesy call on me.

He added that the team may hold discussions with the Bangladesh Police on the matter.

On the issue of visa rejections, the home adviser said Bangladesh is offering visas on arrival to citizens of countries with which it has agreements.