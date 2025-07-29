Rizwana for stronger action against wildlife traffickers, tiger poachers

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Tuesday called for stronger action against those involved in trafficking and poaching of wildlife including tigers, reported BSS.

"We must stand firm and use all our strength against tiger traffickers and poachers. The benefits of tiger conservation must be made visible to the public," she said, speaking at a discussion virtually from the Secretariat.

The discussion was held at the Forest Department headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, marking the International Tiger Day 2025.

Speaking as the chief guest, the environment adviser said: "The tiger is not merely a wild animal - it is a source of national pride and a symbol of our identity."

"Just as we are proud of the Sundarbans, we are equally proud of the Royal Bengal Tiger. We associate the tiger with courage, love, and heroism. Even our national cricketers are affectionately referred to as 'Tigers'-a testament to the deep emotional connection we have with this majestic animal," she said.

Highlighting recent tiger census data, Rizwana noted that the tiger population in the Sundarbans has increased due to some effective conservation initiatives.

"This is promising, but more robust and long-term efforts are needed to regulate deer hunting, prevent recurring forest fires, and combat poaching," she added.

The adviser said there is a direct link between tiger deaths and illegal trafficking.

"Additionally, human-tiger conflict is rising, especially in fringe areas of the Sundarbans. To address this, plans are underway to establish social safety zones for local communities," she said.

About forest crimes, Rizwana said: "We need lists identifying those involved in trafficking as well as those who could be diverted with alternative livelihoods, so that appropriate actions can be taken."

She concluded with a call to action: "To protect our heritage, conserve the environment, and save our tigers, we must remain united and resolute."

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed attended the event as the special guest with Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hosain Chowdhury in the chair.

Renowned national and international environmentalists and wildlife experts also participated in the event.

Dr Mohammad Ali Reza Khan, wildlife specialist and former principal wildlife specialist at Dubai Safari Park; Dr Md Anwarul Islam, CEO of WildTeam and former professor at the Department of Zoology, University of Dhaka; Bipasha Hossain, country representative, IUCN Bangladesh; Dr MA Aziz, professor, Department of Zoology, Jahangirnagar University; Imran Ahmed, conservator of forests, Khulna region; and Md Sanaullah Patwary, conservator of forests, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Region were present.

The event also featured the launch of two publications: "Guidelines for Managing Conflict-Prone Tigers in the Sundarbans" and "Tigers of the Sundarbans."