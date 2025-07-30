July 30: Now it’s black vs red

The government has declared July 30 a national day of mourning to honor those killed during recent violence, arson, looting, and acts of terrorism allegedly linked to the anti-quota movement.

Citizens were advised to wear black badges in observance.

In defiance, protesters across the country donned red shirts and bandanas, turning their Facebook profile pictures red in what they called a “revolutionary statement.”

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) coordinator Mahin Sarker announced a symbolic demonstration where participants covered their mouths and eyes with red cloth, posting the images online to amplify resistance.

In contrast, members of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations changed their profile pictures to black in line with official instructions.

Student-led demonstrations spread nationwide, drawing support from academic circles. Teachers from Rajshahi University and North South University held separate rallies, expressing solidarity with the movement’s demands.

Prominent voices condemned the state's response. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive of BELA, criticized the “terrorist-style” attacks on peaceful protesters, saying they have “shocked, angered, and saddened” both citizens and the global conscience.

Professor Asif Nazrul referred to the deaths of youth and children, accusing those in power of mourning infrastructure over human lives.

“You don’t even ride the metro rail yourselves,” he added pointedly.

Transparency International Bangladesh issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the release of six detained student coordinators.

“If they’re not freed, we’ll form a citizen-led human chain in front of the DB office,” said Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman.

Professor Giti Ara Nasreen decried the criminalization of slogan-chanting, alleging continued assaults on students.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq announced Jamaat-Shibir will be banned via executive order on July 31, following the 14-party alliance’s consensus.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir questioned the timing, accusing the government of manufacturing distractions to deflect from broader crises.

Amnesty International expressed grave concern over mass arrests and arbitrary detentions of student protesters.

Smriti Singh, South Asia Director, stated: “These politically motivated arrests are designed to silence dissent and cultivate fear.”

Separately, a Dhaka court issued a fresh three-day remand for Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partha, linked to the attack and vandalism at Setu Bhaban in Banani.