Head teachers of government primary schools upgraded to grade 10 pay scale

The government has officially upgraded the salary scale of head teachers in government primary schools to Grade 10.

This announcement was made on Tuesday through a notification issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

According to the notification, teachers are the main architects of nation-building, and enhancing their financial benefits is essential for improving the quality of education.

Following a recent order from the Supreme Court in Civil Review Petition No 124/2022, a decision was taken to upgrade the salary scale of 45 head teachers in government primary schools from the existing 11th grade to the 10th grade. In light of this, the government has deemed it reasonable to apply the same upgrade nationwide.

As a result, approval has been granted to upgrade the salary scale of 65,502 head teachers across the country—from the existing 11th grade (for trained teachers) and 12th grade (for untrained teachers) to the 10th grade.

The notification also states that this move fulfils the long-standing expectations of head teachers. The initiative aims to ensure their financial security and reinforce their social dignity.

Consequently, it is expected that head teachers will take on a more creative and motivated role in improving the quality of primary education. This will help ensure a more advanced and dynamic learning environment for students at the primary level.

Additionally, the notification mentions that by upgrading the pay scale to Grade 10, the government is demonstrating its responsibility and respect towards primary school teachers.

This decision is expected to have a positive impact on the overall development of the primary education system.

The government hopes that, with support from other teaching staff, guardians, and all levels of stakeholders, head teachers will work to elevate the quality of primary education to the desired standard.