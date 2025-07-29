Foreign adviser says July Uprising paved way for inclusive Bangladesh

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, currently in New York, has said the July Uprising paved the way for a fairer and more inclusive Bangladesh under the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

“Our government, drawing its strength and legitimacy from citizens across all spectrums of our life, was entrusted with a singular mandate: to rebuild the foundations of our republic that serves all its people,” he said.

Hossain made the remarks while speaking at the ‘July Beyond Border’ event held on Monday at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations.

Over the past year, he said, the government has taken decisive steps to achieve that goal. The youth who once led the protest rallies are now designing programmes, driving digital innovation, and helping shape governance and development policies.

“When young people are trusted, they can change our societies for the better. They are the ultimate beacon of hope in times of political inertia or crises of public trust,” he said. “This is where the story of July resonates far beyond our borders. This is where our journey intersects with everyone else’s.”

Hossain added that their experience with youth leadership is shared across the comity of nations.

“Our story aligns with global frameworks that prioritise youth. For us, the Youth, Peace and Security agenda, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, or the more recent Pact for the Future are not abstract aspirations — they speak directly to our lived reality,” he said.

Hossain urged the global community to move beyond symbolic commemoration.

“Let us continue this conversation — here, and beyond these walls,” he said. “Let us invest in policies, platforms, and partnerships that place youth at the heart of leadership. Their courage, energy, and creativity will illuminate our path toward a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world.”

Reflecting on last year’s events, Hossain said the nation had witnessed the transformative power of youth.

“A movement led by our students ignited a mass upsurge that was embraced by every segment of society,” he said. “Their call for opportunity, equity, and transparency soon evolved into a popular aspiration for systemic transformation across the country — leading to the ouster of a regime that had become completely autocratic.”

He said the new government has since taken concrete actions.

“We have repealed laws that stifled dissent and eroded public trust. We have embarked on constitutional reform to ensure that no future regime can compromise the rights of the people,” he said.

Hossain added that the government is overhauling the electoral process to restore credibility, inclusiveness, and the sanctity of the people’s choice.

“We have initiated institutional repair — reviving the independence of our courts and commissions. And most importantly, we have created real space for young people to lead.”