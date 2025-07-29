Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Police issue 11-day nationwide alert over potential attacks, vandalism by Awami League

The alert warned that fascist forces may incite unrest nationwide through provocative propaganda

Representational image of police. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 11:03 AM

Despite the ban on Awami League’s political activities, party leaders and activists are allegedly operating in disguise at home and abroad. Fearing possible secret gatherings to plan violence or attacks, law enforcement agencies have issued a special alert for the next 11 days.

According to the Special Branch (SB) of police, between Tuesday and August 8, attempts may be made to create unrest through coordinated online and offline campaigns. Authorities suspect some activists could target government and private establishments with attacks, vandalism, or disorder.

On Monday, the SB sent a directive—signed by its political wing’s additional DIG—to the DMP commissioner, City SB, divisional deputy police commissioners, special police superintendents in Chattogram and Khulna, and all district police chiefs.

The letter noted that anti-government political groups and anti-fascist organizations have been holding programs since July 1 to mark the anniversary of the historic July uprising, with the July 29 (Tuesday)–August 8 period marked as particularly sensitive.

The SB warned that “fascist forces” may incite unrest nationwide through provocative propaganda, disrupt anti-fascist programs, or provoke clashes to worsen the law-and-order situation.

Police units have been instructed to monitor political activities, keep watch on suspicious persons and vehicles, step up security at key installations, and intensify cyber intelligence. Special operations will run from Tuesday to August 8, including vehicle searches, heightened surveillance at transport hubs, increased mobile patrols, execution of arrest warrants, and enhanced intelligence monitoring.

 

Bangladesh Police security alert
