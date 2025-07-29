Biman flight returns mid-air after technical issue

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on the Dhaka–Dammam route returned mid-air to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after the pilot detected a technical issue.

Passengers were later flown to Dammam on a different aircraft.

Flight BG-349 took off for Dammam at 3:33pm on Monday but returned to Dhaka at 4:33pm after about an hour in the air.

According to Biman sources, the flight was operated with a Boeing 777-ER aircraft, which has a capacity of around 450 passengers and was nearly full. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot detected a mechanical fault and decided to return to ensure passenger safety.

Al Masud Khan, acting manager of Biman’s public relations department, said that the pilot received a warning signal related to cabin pressure. As a precaution, the aircraft was flown back to Dhaka without taking any risks.

He added that the passengers were subsequently sent to Dammam on another aircraft. The returned plane was inspected by Biman’s engineering team and cleared for operation. It is scheduled to be used for another flight later in the night.