July 29: Nationwide unrest escalates as red profile pictures flood Facebook

Protests erupted across Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, and other regions after a video message from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) coordinators was released, which activists allege was made under duress.

The demonstrations were met with resistance from police, Chhatra League, and Jubo League, leading to clashes and arrests.

By evening, protesters turned their Facebook profile pictures red in solidarity with what they are calling the Monsoon Revolution.

Detective Branch (DB) Additional Commissioner Harun Ur Rashid denied claims of coercion, stating the six coordinators were in custody for security and questioning, and would be released soon.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) condemned the detentions as “unethical” and a “heinous crime.”

At a morning meeting with the 14-party alliance, prime minister Sheikh Hasina labeled BNP, Jamaat, Chhatra Dal, and Shibir as extremist groups accused of attacking her government to destabilize national development.

The alliance reached a consensus to pursue a ban on Jamaat-Shibir.

Jamaat leader Shafiqur Rahman rejected the move, calling it “hasty, unauthorized, and unconstitutional,” warning it could set a dangerous precedent.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the quota movement had shaken the government's foundations, accusing it of orchestrating violence against students and civilians, and demanding resignation.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader asserted that only individuals linked to violence were being detained, denouncing social media “rumors” as incitement.

Chief whip Nur-e Alam Chowdhury claimed saboteurs had targeted Ganabhaban, warning that without intelligence vigilance, the attack could have mirrored the tragedy of Bangabandhu’s assassination.

Meanwhile, curfew hours in Chattogram were relaxed to 6am–10pm.