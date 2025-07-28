Extortion accused Razzak's sudden wealth raises eyebrows in Noakhali village

Abdur Razzak Bin Sulaiman Riyad, who was recently arrested over an alleged extortion attempt at a former MP’s residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan, was once a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Later, he became a Dhaka city member of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Following his arrest, the organization expelled him from his position.

News of Riyad’s arrest sparked discussions in his home district Noakhali as well. Locals were stunned by the transformation of the young man they once knew.

Riyad hails from Ward 5 of Nabipur Union in Senbagh upazila of Noakhali, from a neighborhood near the south side of Nabipur Bazar.

Locals say his grandfather, Waliullah, was a rickshaw puller, as was his father, Abu Raihan, until about eight years ago.

In recent years, Abu Raihan had been working as a laborer, relying on his earnings and those of other family members to sustain the household. Despite financial hardship, he sent his son to school, hoping Riyad would someday land a respectable job and support the family.

Riyad’s mother, Nazmun Nahar, is a homemaker who once worked in other people’s homes to help the family make ends meet. Riyad is the youngest among two brothers and two sisters. His elder brother works at a fisheries company in Chittagong.

Riyad completed his SSC from Nabipur High School and later enrolled at Govt Mujib College in Companiganj upazila. It was there that he became involved in Chhatra League politics. He joined the organization by presenting flowers to Abdul Quader Mirza, the mayor of Basurhat Municipality and brother of former road transport minister Obaidul Quader.

Riyad later became part of Mirza’s cadre group. After completing his higher secondary education, he moved to Dhaka and enrolled in a private university. Eventually, he joined the quota reform movement and emerged as a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

According to sources, after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, Riyad solidified his position within activist circles and gradually became involved in extortion.

A visit to his ancestral village revealed dramatic changes. The once broken-down family home is being replaced by a newly built concrete house, and Riyad has reportedly purchased an expensive car.

His parents, however, struggle to believe the allegations. “We sent him to the city starving. He studied at a private university and seemed to be doing well. Then I saw on TV that the police arrested him. I heard he’s accused of extortion. I can’t believe it. Someone must’ve framed him,” said his tearful mother, Shamsunnahar.

One neighbor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “This family used to live hand-to-mouth on daily wages. But after August 5, Riyad started living lavishly—building a concrete house, buying a car. We were shocked.”

Riyad served as joint convenor of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s private university unit. Locals say he began extorting money under the guise of being a "coordinator" after the mass uprising in July.

Shihab Uddin, former president of Nabipur High School’s managing committee, said: “Everyone helped him study because his father couldn’t afford it. It’s hard to believe he turned into a notorious extortionist.”

Locals have demanded a thorough investigation to uncover whether others like Riyad, who accumulate wealth through political influence and extortion while hiding behind activist titles, are operating in society.

Photos of Riyad taken during his arrest show him with politicians from multiple parties. His social media accounts feature photos with political leaders and advisers from the caretaker government—images he used to project power and influence.