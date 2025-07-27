Adilur Rahman for preserving real history of July uprising

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan today called on academicians to conduct a thorough study to preserve the real history of the July uprising.

"We must retrieve July uprising documents, including photos, videos and have to conduct studies. It is our national responsibility to safeguard the evidences of the historical truths of the uprising and include those in the text curriculum," he said.

The housing adviser was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the day-long International Conference on July Revolution (ICJR-1, 2015) at the Nobab Nowab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of Dhaka University on Sunday morning.

The conference was attended by scholars from home and abroad, including the UK, Canada and the US, who over the day to present research papers and posters on various perspectives of the July revolution.

Adilur Rahman said: "The deposed fascist Hasina regime had made the state machinery a weapon of her political party and used it against dissents to suppress them."

Enforced disappearances and killings appeared to be routine work for the AL government, he said, adding that even poets, teachers, journalists, and student leaders were jailed, touting them as criminals.

The Digital Security Act stifled the way of freedom of thought and expression, he continued.

Pointing out the need for ensuring justice to people and necessary reforms, Adilur Rahman said: "The fall of fascist rule does not guarantee justice. We must reform the judiciary, security forces, and protect student movements from any new oppression."

Speaking on the occasion as special guest, retired American diplomat John F Danilowicz stressed sustained support for Bangladesh's interim government and the development of a "Bangladesh 2.0".

He also emphasized the need for maintaining healthy relationships with the United States and the global communities.

He called on the Bangladesh government to take steps to attract foreign investment by focusing on economic factors.

At the opening session, Amar Desh Editor Dr Mahmudur Rahman spoke as the keynote speaker and presented a paper titled Indian hegemony and July Revolution 2024.

Convener of the conference Professor Md Shariful Islam delivered the opening remarks.

Dhaka University Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed also spoke as a special guest in the session.