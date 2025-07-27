Sunday, July 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Protestors lay siege to Bangla Academy

Forum warns of tougher movement if demands are not met in seven days

Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 02:49 PM

"Jatiyatabadi Writers’ Forum" on Sunday laid a siege to Bangla Academy to press home their five-point demand, including the withdrawal of the poetry collection titled "July Ganoubhyutthaner Kobita (Poems of the July Uprising)."

Around 20 members of the forum gathered in front of the academy's main gate at 11am, alleging that the institution has become a den for "fascist elements."

They claimed that the recently published collection contains about 27 poems by writers aligned with authoritarian ideologies (fascist).

The protesters demanded that the two editors of the edition apologize to the nation for their incompetence, failure and for making indecent statements on Facebook and also called for the withdrawal of this edition.

They called for the formation of a new editorial board comprising poets who uphold the spirit of the July Uprising to compile an inclusive and widely acceptable collection.

The group also urged administrative action against those affiliated with fascist ideologies in the academy.

Forum leaders warned of a stronger movement if their demands are not met within seven days.

“Bangla Academy is a symbol of our intellectual heritage and should not be tarnished,” said Shahin Reza, president of the forum, criticizing the appointment of two inexperienced editors.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to the Academy’s Director General.

Topics:

Bangla Academy
