Case filed against five for extortion posing as coordinators

They allegedly demanded Tk50 lakh 

Five arrested in Gulshan for alleged extortion posing as coordinators. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 02:32 PM

A case has been filed against five youths for allegedly demanding Tk50 lakh in extortion from the residence of former reserved women's seat MP Shammi Ahmed in Gulshan. 

Police stated that the individuals have been officially shown as arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Gulshan police station sources, on Saturday night, the coordinators who were caught red-handed have been sued for extortion. The victim herself filed the case. The matter was confirmed by Gulshan police station’s duty officer Anjuman Ara.

The arrested youths are: Ibrahim Hossain Munna (convener of the Dhaka Metropolitan branch of the anti-discrimination student movement), members Md Sakadaun and Sadab, senior organizer of the Dhaka Metropolitan branch and central sports cell member Abdur Razzak Bin Sulaiman aka Riyad, and Aminul Islam.

The allegations against them are that earlier, the five youths went to Shammi Ahmed’s house and demanded Tk50 lakh in extortion, identifying themselves as coordinators. As she was abroad at the time, they made the demand to her husband.

A few days ago, they went to the house and took Tk10 lakh. 

On Saturday, they returned to collect gold ornaments. 

At that time, the family members alerted the police, and the five individuals, including Riyad, were arrested and taken to the police station.

ExtortionAnti-Discrimination Student Movement
Protestors lay siege to Bangla Academy

Ali Riaz: State reform dialogue must conclude by July 31

Ali Riaz: Preliminary draft of July Charter prepared

Police submit report to High Court over Muradnagar rape

BMD: Depression weakens into well-marked low

