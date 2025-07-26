Three more die of dengue; 331 hospitalized in 24 hours

Three more people died of dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year’s official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 73, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest fatalities were reported from areas under the Chittagong Division (outside City Corporation) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

During this 24-hour period, 331 new dengue patients were hospitalized across the country, taking the total number of cases to 19,120 so far this year.

The division-wise breakdown of new cases is as follows: 132 in Barisal Division (outside City Corporation), 30 in Chittagong Division (outside City Corporation), 18 in Khulna Division (outside City Corporation), 3 in Mymensingh (outside City Corporation), 73 in Dhaka Division (outside City Corporation), 28 in Dhaka North City Corporation, and 47 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

In comparison, last year saw a much higher toll with 575 dengue-related deaths.

The total number of cases reached 101,214, while 100,040 patients recovered, according to DGHS data.