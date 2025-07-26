Death toll from Milestone plane crash rises to 35

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 35 with the death of a woman at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Masuma 38, who sustained 90%burn injuries in the jet crash.

Masuma breathed her last at the hospital around 10:30 am, said Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Earlier in the day, Zarif, a 13-year-old boy, who sustained 40% burn injuries, succumbed to his injuries around 9:10 am at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Dr Shaon.

With this, the institute has so far recorded 16 deaths from the incident.

Besides, 49 victims are undergoing treatment at different hospitals-- 39 at the Burn Institute, eight at Dhaka CMH, one at Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital and one National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

The government on Wednesday published the identities of the victims who were killed and injured in the BAF aircraft crash.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday afternoon shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet took off from the Kurmitola airbase, triggering a massive blaze that claimed numerous lives, mostly children.