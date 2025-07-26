Social skills decline as youth spends hours on social media in Bangladesh

Too much digital engagement of Bangladeshi young generation is increasingly becoming a double-edged sword, fueling addiction, anxiety and a decline in real-life social, and academic performance alongside rising mental health challenges.

In today’s hyper-connected world, social media has become a powerful tool for communication, creativity, and information sharing. But, for the young generation in Bangladesh,

With over 45 million active social media users in Bangladesh, most of them under the age of 30, platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have deeply infiltrated youth culture.

But psychologists warn that excessive and unsupervised usage is contributing to rising mental health issues, especially depression, low self-esteem, sleep disturbances and poor academic outcomes.

A recent study by the Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) revealed that teenagers and young adults spend an average of 5 to 8 hours daily on social media, far exceeding global health recommendations.

Many respondents admitted feeling anxious or restless when disconnected from their phones.

Mental health issues ignored

The growing grip of social media on Bangladesh's youth has raised alarm among health experts, educators, and parents alike, as recent surveys reveal a disturbing link between excessive online engagement and rising mental health challenges among young people.

A nationwide study conducted by the Anchal Foundation, involving 1,773 students from various educational institutions, has found that nearly 86% of young respondents believe internet usage is a major contributor to mental health issues.

Among them, more than one in four (26%) attribute their psychological stress entirely to prolonged exposure to digital platforms.

The report highlights troubling patterns, including sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression and a decline in academic focus.

Over 59% of the students acknowledged that their study habits were disrupted due to constant social media use, while others reported increasing feelings of isolation and withdrawal from real-world interactions.

“The pressure to be online, maintain a perfect image, and respond instantly is pushing students toward burnout and detachment,” said Sadia Mahjabeen, a psychologist working with university students in Dhaka.

“We are witnessing a steady rise in screen-induced stress and anxiety,” she said.

Meanwhile, a separate youth poll conducted by Unicef Bangladesh through its U-Report platform reinforces these concerns. Among nearly 29,000 respondents, two-thirds said that misinformation and fake news are the leading causes of stress online.

Another 14% cited cyberbullying and negative comments, while a similar percentage pointed to exposure to harmful or upsetting content.

According to Unicef, the majority of young people believe that more must be done to protect them online—52% of respondents supported the introduction of stronger rules and guidelines to prevent the spread of hate speech and online harassment.

Experts say the popularity of short-form video platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts is reshaping how young people process information.

“These platforms offer instant gratification but discourage critical thinking, patience, and real-world social interaction,” said Afsana Kabir, a digital rights researcher.

Educational institutions are beginning to take notice, with some schools and colleges introducing digital literacy sessions and screen-time awareness programs.

Many, however, believe a coordinated national strategy is needed to curb the growing mental health crisis linked to digital overexposure.

“Social media is not inherently harmful—it’s the unregulated, excessive, and mindless usage that turns it into a threat,” Kabir added. “We must teach our youth to use it as a tool, not a trap.”

As Bangladesh continues to expand internet access and digital infrastructure, calls are growing for a comprehensive framework to ensure that young users are protected from the psychological harms of the online world—before the burden becomes irreversible.

From creativity to chaos

While social media offers platforms for young people to express themselves and showcase talents, the pressure to remain constantly “online,” curate perfect profiles, and chase likes and followers has led to toxic comparison, cyberbullying and addictive behaviors.

“Social media is becoming more of a psychological trap than a tool,” says Dr. Tanima Rahman, a Dhaka-based child psychologist.

“Young users are forming their identities based on filtered realities, not actual life experiences,” she said.

Impact on education and relationships

Educators across Dhaka and Chittagong have expressed concern about the decline in student attention span and rising cases of classroom distractions linked to smartphone use.

Parents complain of increasing isolation of their children and deteriorating communication within families.

Excessive exposure to short-form videos, often filled with misinformation or provocative content, is also shaping distorted worldviews and attitudes.

In some urban areas, authorities have blamed social media for influencing gang culture, online harassment and early exposure to adult content.

Need for policy and awareness

Experts are calling for a comprehensive digital literacy campaign in schools and colleges to educate students about safe and responsible social media use.

There is also growing demand for stricter data regulation and screen-time monitoring tools, especially for minors.

“Social media isn’t the enemy—it’s the unregulated use of it that is the problem,” said Afsana Kabir, a digital rights advocate, adding, “We need a national conversation about its long-term effects on mental health, productivity and social values.”

While social media has revolutionised communication, its unchecked influence on the youth of Bangladesh poses significant societal challenges.

Balancing digital engagement with real-life experiences, promoting healthy screen habits and ensuring psychological resilience should now be a top priority for parents, educators and policymakers alike.