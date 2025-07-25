WHO: Every life lost to drowning is one too many

Bangladesh, which has emerged as a global advocate for drowning prevention, on Friday joined the global community in observing World Drowning Prevention Day, a solemn but hopeful occasion to reflect on a silent epidemic.

In 2021 alone, drowning took more than 300,000 lives worldwide—nearly 30 lives every hour—with Southeast Asia accounting for 28% of these deaths.

Behind each statistic is a child, a family, and a future that could have been saved, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

With children and young people among the most affected, the 2025 theme, “Your Story Can Save a Life,” calls on individuals, families, and communities to share their experiences and solutions in the fight to end preventable drowning.

In Bangladesh, water is both a lifeline and a threat.

While essential for agriculture, transportation, and daily life, water also remains one of the leading causes of injury-related deaths—particularly among children.

According to national data, drowning is the number one cause of death for children aged 1–4 years.

Thousands of children, especially in rural and low-income communities, lose their lives in incidents that are entirely preventable.

The government of Bangladesh has championed international resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly, signaling strong political commitment to this issue.

"Every life lost to drowning is one too many- especially the life of a child. As drowning is preventable, our collective action can save lives. On this Drowning Prevention Day, let us transform awareness into meaningful action to ensure a safer, more resilient tomorrow." said Dr Rajesh Narwal, acting WHO Representative in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has led innovative, community-based initiatives such as the ‘Anchal Daycare Model’ and ‘Swimsafe’, both of which have demonstrated measurable success in protecting vulnerable children.

These efforts are supported by multi-sectoral collaboration involving various ministries, development partners, and civil society organizations.

