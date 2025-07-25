Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Milestone tragedy: 40 still admitted at burn institute, 5 in critical condition

'If things remain stable, we plan to discharge four to five patients on Saturday,' says the acting director of the institute

The wreckage of the Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet lies at the Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, after the aircraft crashed following a mechanical fault shortly after take-off on Monday, July 21, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 06:44 PM

A total of 40 people injured in the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara are still admitted to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said Prof Dr Nasir Uddin, acting director of the institute. 

Among them, five are in critical condition, he said at a press briefing around 5:30pm on Friday.

The acting director said: “At the moment, there are five critical patients, while 10 are in the severe category. Another 25 patients are in the intermediate stage. Among them, we have shifted 15 to cabins.

"One piece of good news is that two of the patients on ventilator support have regained consciousness and are now breathing on their own. Although we have lost two patients, this progress is encouraging.”

He added: “If things remain stable, we plan to discharge four to five patients tomorrow (Saturday). We are hopeful that more patients will be discharged in the coming days.”

 

Topics:

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Milestone plane crash death toll hits 33 as 13-year-old dies

CEC pledges credible polls

'They were waiting in class for coaching after school had ended'

Visiting Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Milestone crash

Milestone crash: Death toll rises to 32 as another child dies

Foreign missions in London pay tributes to aircraft crash victims in Bangladesh

Latest News

British Council conducts cultural heritage protection training

Shipping adviser: Chittagong port to increase tariff by 30%

164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

4 Islamic parties decide to strengthen unity

NBR mulls policy shift on duty-free cars imported by ex-MPs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x