Milestone tragedy: 40 still admitted at burn institute, 5 in critical condition

A total of 40 people injured in the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara are still admitted to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said Prof Dr Nasir Uddin, acting director of the institute.

Among them, five are in critical condition, he said at a press briefing around 5:30pm on Friday.

The acting director said: “At the moment, there are five critical patients, while 10 are in the severe category. Another 25 patients are in the intermediate stage. Among them, we have shifted 15 to cabins.

"One piece of good news is that two of the patients on ventilator support have regained consciousness and are now breathing on their own. Although we have lost two patients, this progress is encouraging.”

He added: “If things remain stable, we plan to discharge four to five patients tomorrow (Saturday). We are hopeful that more patients will be discharged in the coming days.”