Shafiqur: Jamaat did not oppress a single citizen in 54 years

'No leader or activist of Jamaat-e-Islami has been involved in extortion or criminal activity, nor will they be in the future'

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 05:31 PM

Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, said that in the past 54 years, his party has not committed any injustice or oppression against any citizen of Bangladesh.

No leader or activist of Jamaat-e-Islami has been involved in extortion or criminal activity, nor will they be in the future, he said while delivering a speech at the Rukun Conference of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South held at China Friendship Conference Centre on Friday.

He added that Jamaat-e-Islami has controlled its party and will be able to govern the country as well. Those who cannot even control their own party cannot maintain overall peace and order in the country.

The conference was presided over by Md Nurul Islam Bulbul, central executive committee member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Ameer of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the party.

Referring to Islam as the world’s only non-sectarian religion, Dr Shafiqur Rahman said that if an Islamic state is established, extortionists, terrorists, drug dealers, rapists, murderers, and looters will have reasons to fear, which is why they spread false propaganda.

He questioned that if the mothers and sisters of those who are working to establish an Islamic state can freely go to the market, hospital, and perform all necessary basic activities, then why would the establishment of an Islamic state restrict women’s movement?

He stated that men and women of all religions are equal before the state, which cannot discriminate based on religion or gender.

