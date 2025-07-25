Milestone plane crash death toll hits 33 as 13-year-old dies

A 13-year-old student injured in a plane crash earlier this week at Milestone School and College in Uttara has died, raising the overall death toll to 33, according to the authorities.

Abdul Musabbir Makin, a seventh-grader at the school, succumbed to his injuries at 1:05pm on Friday while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident physician at the hospital.

Doctors said Makin had sustained burns on 70% of his body.

His death brings the number of fatalities at the burn institute to 15.

Our DMCH correspondent, Aminul Islam Babu, contributed to this report