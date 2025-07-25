Friday, July 25, 2025

Milestone plane crash death toll hits 33 as 13-year-old dies

His death brings the number of fatalities at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to 15

Scenes of destruction across the Milestone campus following the deadly plane crash. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 04:57 PM

A 13-year-old student injured in a plane crash earlier this week at Milestone School and College in Uttara has died, raising the overall death toll to 33, according to the authorities.

Abdul Musabbir Makin, a seventh-grader at the school, succumbed to his injuries at 1:05pm on Friday while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident physician at the hospital.

Doctors said Makin had sustained burns on 70% of his body.

His death brings the number of fatalities at the burn institute to 15.

Our DMCH correspondent, Aminul Islam Babu, contributed to this report 

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
