Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BMD: Deep depression formed over Northwest Bay

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the West Bengal - Bangladesh coast 

File image: The deep depression over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area moves further northwards and starts crossing the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Sagar Island and Khepupara. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 01:58 PM

The low over North Bay and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked low first and then into a Depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coast (near lat 21.3°N and lon 89.6°E) at 6am on Friday, according to Bthe angladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).  

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the West Bengal - Bangladesh coast during the afternoon on Friday.

Due to the depression over Northwest Bay and the adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coast, all maritime ports have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3.  

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, the centre of the Depression to Assam across the Southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay, read the BMD updates.  

Moreover, the met office has forecast light to moderate rain in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Friday.

Topics:

DepressionBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Rain likely across country

Met office issues signal one for river ports

Met office predicts rain

Met office forecasts rain across country

Low pressure over North Bay: Signal no 3 hoisted at seaports

Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Latest News

HSIA limits accompanying visitor's numbers from Sunday

Is the law silent?

A tragedy long coming

Met office forecasts rain

Visiting Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Milestone crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x