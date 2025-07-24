Chief Adviser directs to prepare list of victims killed by AL in 15 years

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday directed the authorities to prepare a list of people killed in attacks carried out by of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami League and its other affiliated bodies.

The list should also cover the deaths by state forces under the previous government’s instruction, in the 15 years before the 2024 July mass uprising.

The directive came when the family members of Buet student Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death by alleged Chhatra League activists, met the Chief Adviser in afternoon, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Abrar’s father Mohammad Barkat Ullah younger brother Abrar Faiyez and maternal uncle Mohammad Mofazzal Hossain met Prof Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

During the meeting, Abrar’s family members requested the chief adviser to prepare a list of the people killed in the attacks carried out by Awami League and its associates before the 2024 mass uprising and also initiate investigations into every incident of political killings.

Barkat Ullah also requested the chief adviser to take the initiative for expediting the trial in Abrar Fahad murder case. “He (Abrar Fahad) was brutally beaten to death by terrorists because he spoke for the country. He raised his voice for the interest of the country and against unjust water-sharing treaty,” said Barkat Ullah.

Noting that Abrar’s mother still cries for the loss of her son every day, he said “No mother should ever have to bear the pain of losing a child.”

Barkat Ullah requested the chief adviser to take steps to construct a bridge over the Gorai River in Kushtia as the locals have been demanding the bridge for a long time to address the sufferings of 30,000 people.

Abrar Fayaz, a third-year student of Buet, urged the interim government to take steps to make all educational institutions more student-friendly.

"Our educational institutions are still not student-friendly. There is a shortage of labs, equipment and other facilities required for studies. We have high expectations from the interim government. We want this government to take steps to make educational institutions student-friendly," he said.

He also called for strict action to prevent ragging on the Buet campus. "This is not the first incident of persecution at Buet. It happened before as well. The incidents that happened before need to be investigated and prosecuted," he added.

The Chief Adviser said the brutal killing of Abrar Fahad had shocked the entire nation and pledged that justice must be delivered.

“A list of those killed in the attacks by terrorists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations before the July 24th mass uprising will be prepared and each incident will be investigated. In addition, investigations are underway into the killings that were committed using state forces on the orders of the then government. The government has already taken action," he said.