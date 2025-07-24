Bangladesh Bank withdraws dress code advisory

An internal advisory issued by Bangladesh Bank regarding professional and modest attire has been withdrawn, not even a day after issuance, following a public backlash online.

Arief Hossain Khan, executive director and spokesperson for the central bank, confirmed the matter on Thursday.

The official told Bangla Tribune that no formal policy decision had been made on the matter, nor had any official circular been issued.

He said the suggestion to wear modest clothing in order to maintain a professional environment had been discussed at meetings in various departments of the central bank, considering the social context. However, the issue remained limited to the departmental level and no central policy directive had been issued, Arief clarified.

“When the matter came to the attention of the honourable governor, who is currently abroad, through media reports, he expressed dissatisfaction. Based on his directive, the matter has now been fully withdrawn.”