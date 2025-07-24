Thursday, July 24, 2025

Biman flight returns to Chittagong after takeoff due to technical issue

The flight carrying 287 passengers returned 21 minutes after departure and landed safely at the airport 

File image of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft, arriving from Dubai with passengers, encountered a technical issue on Thursday morning after taking off from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong and had to return shortly afterwards.

Shah Amanat International Airport Public Relations Officer Engineer Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil confirmed the matter.

At 7:15am, Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-148 landed at Chittagong airport carrying 287 passengers. 

Later, at 8:37am, the flight departed for Dhaka, continuing its scheduled journey.

Due to a mechanical fault, the flight returned 21 minutes after departure and landed safely at the airport at 8:58am.

Khalil said: “The flight is currently stationed at Bay No 8 of the airport. All passengers are safe.”

