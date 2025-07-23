Milestone plane crash: 22 bodies handed over to families

A total of 22 bodies, who were killed in a training jet crash into a building of Millstone School and College in the city's Uttara, were handed over to their families after identification.

A total of 29 people were killed in the incident till now, said a handout of PID.

The bodies of six persons have been kept at the morgues of Combined Military Hospital, while body of one person is at the morgue of Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre.

DNA sample testing is underway to hand over the bodies to their families.