8 among 44 admitted in Burn Institute in critical condition

Of the 44 individuals admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), eight are in critical condition and are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to institute director Dr Md Nasir Uddin.

In a press briefing held around 3:45pm, Dr Nasir Uddin said: “At present, 44 patients are receiving treatment. Among them, eight are in critical condition, 13 are serious, and the remaining 23 are in intermediate condition.”

The patients were admitted following a fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College located in Uttara, Dhaka.

He continued: “Today we held discussions with doctors from Singapore. We shared our treatment decisions, and they gave their feedback. Each patient was evaluated individually— including medication needs, surgical requirements, and dressing changes.”

The director noted that Singaporean specialists are advising on the treatment plans for the burn victims.

“Our multidisciplinary team has reviewed and discussed treatment protocols with them. Based on their suggestions, we are integrating recommended procedures into our care,” he said.

“Burn treatment evolves continuously,” he said, adding, “Decisions may change hourly. Children and older patients are especially vulnerable. We are using separate treatment protocols for children. Each patient is being reassessed every 12 hours, and necessary decisions are being made accordingly.”

He confirmed that there is a sufficient supply of medication and all essential medical equipment.