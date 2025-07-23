Govt publishes identities of Milestone aircraft crash victims

The government on Wednesday published the identities of the victims who were killed and injured in the BAF aircraft crash at Uttara's Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

The bodies of the 21 victims among 29 deceased were handed over to their respective families; six bodies were kept at mortuaries, and one remained unidentified.

CA’s press wing shared the data of the Health Ministry in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Besides, 69 injured victims are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Those included five teachers, 41 students, one school staff, one firefighter, one policeman, 14 army personnel, one assistant, one electrician, and four others.

It also shared the hospital-wise list of casualties till 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery: 44 injured, 11 dead

Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt. Hospital: One injured, no deaths

Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka: 15 dead, 21 injured

Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, Uttara: One dead, 13 injured

Uttara Adhunik Hospital: One injured, no deaths

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital: Three injured, one dead

Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College: One injured, no deaths

United Hospital: Two injured, one dead

Human Aid Research Lab and Hospital: One injured

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 29, following the death of a nine-year-old boy, Nafis, who was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, according to the Health Ministry.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday afternoon shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Kurmitola airbase, triggering a massive blaze that claimed numerous lives, mostly children.



Over 150 people were injured in the incident, many sustaining critical burn injuries.



The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Tuesday reported 31 deaths and 165 injuries, conflicting with the Ministry of Health's figures and creating public confusion.

Six unidentified bodies remain at the morgue of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka.

The Ministry of Health is now seeking assistance from relatives to identify these victims.