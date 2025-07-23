Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt publishes identities of Milestone aircraft crash victims

Over 150 people were injured in the incident, many sustaining critical burn injuries

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 05:49 PM

The government on Wednesday published the identities of the victims who were killed and injured in the BAF aircraft crash at Uttara's Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

The bodies of the 21 victims among 29 deceased were handed over to their respective families; six bodies were kept at mortuaries, and one remained unidentified.

CA’s press wing shared the data of the Health Ministry in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Besides, 69 injured victims are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Those included five teachers, 41 students, one school staff, one firefighter, one policeman, 14 army personnel, one assistant, one electrician, and four others.

It also shared the hospital-wise list of casualties till 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

  • National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery: 44 injured, 11 dead
  • Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt. Hospital: One injured, no deaths
  • Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka: 15 dead, 21 injured
  • Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, Uttara: One dead, 13 injured
  • Uttara Adhunik Hospital: One injured, no deaths
  • Dhaka Medical College and Hospital: Three injured, one dead
  • Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College: One injured, no deaths
  • United Hospital: Two injured, one dead
  • Human Aid Research Lab and Hospital: One injured

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 29, following the death of a nine-year-old boy, Nafis, who was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, according to the Health Ministry.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday afternoon shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Kurmitola airbase, triggering a massive blaze that claimed numerous lives, mostly children.

Over 150 people were injured in the incident, many sustaining critical burn injuries.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Tuesday reported 31 deaths and 165 injuries, conflicting with the Ministry of Health's figures and creating public confusion.

Six unidentified bodies remain at the morgue of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka.

The Ministry of Health is now seeking assistance from relatives to identify these victims.

Topics:

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF)Milestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Gayebana janaza held at JnU in memory of Milestone tragedy victims

Milestone forms committee to verify jet crash casualties, missing persons

Milestone tragedy: Burn institute reverberates with pain as parents weep in silence

DGHS revises Milestone jet crash death toll to 29

Shafiqul: No reason to underreport Milestone casualty figures

Boy found safe, but mother still missing after Milestone tragedy

Latest News

Death toll rises to 8 in Natore road crash

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Prof M Zubaidur Rahman elected chairman of Islami Bank

Trump accuses Obama of treason, without providing evidence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x