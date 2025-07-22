2 advisers, press secretary leave Milestone School ‘through backdoor exit’

After remaining confined for nearly six hours, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Education Adviser CR Abrar and CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam managed to come out from Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Uttara ‘through its backdoor exit’ amid student protests.

Md Mohidul Islam, deputy commissioner (DC-Uttara zone) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said the two advisers of the interim government and the CA’s press secretary used the ‘back gate’ to come out from the school compound around 4 pm with the help of law enforcement agencies amid protests.

Earlier, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Education Adviser CR Abrar and CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam went to the Milestone School and College around 10 am.

Upon their arrival, its students started staging demonstrations on its compound, protesting what they called ‘falsehoods’ surrounding the casualties in the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crash

A tense situation had been prevailing in the area over the issue.

When the advisers were preparing to leave, the students surrounded them and began chanting slogans: ‘Fake! Fake’!

Later, the advisers, accompanied by the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and several teachers moved to the conference room on the ground floor of Building No 5 to hold discussions with a delegation of five to seven student representatives.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students continued their protests outside the building, demanding perfect disclosure of the names and identities of those who have died; a verified list of the injured and compensation for the affected families.

Additional members of law enforcement agencies, including Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Public Order Management (POM), Rab entered the school compound around 3:15pm.

Being escorted by police, the advisers and CAS’s press secretary attempted to leave the campus around 3:30pm, but before they could exit through the main gate, a group of angry students blocked the road at Diabari roundabout and forced them to return to the compound.

They, however, managed to come out successfully through the backdoor of the educational institution.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the BAF jet crash has climbed to 27, as eight more victims succumbed to their injuries at the Burn Institute on Monday night.

The ISPR, however, reported the number of “casualties as 31; a total of 78 people were admitted to four hospitals. The deceased include 25 children, one pilot, and one teacher. The bodies of 20 victims have already been handed over to their relatives,” said Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Dr Sayedur Rahman during a briefing at 8am Tuesday at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.