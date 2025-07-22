Air chief: Jet crash caused by technical failure

The recent crash of a Bangladesh Air Force jet at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara -- which so far has claimed 31 lives -- was caused by a technical failure, the BAF chief has said.

While briefing reporters on Tuesday, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan said the Bangladesh Air Force will continue to provide assistance until all the injured recover fully.

“The air force never compromises on aircraft engines,” he said, reaffirming that the crash was the result of a technological failure.

There is no possibility that the casualties from the plane crash have been concealed, the air chief said.

“From whom would we hide this information? And why would we? We are all citizens of this country,” he said, adding that every update received has been promptly shared with the public through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

The air chief also expressed concern over rumours about the crash circulating on social media, calling them regrettable and urging the public not to pay heed to such misinformation.