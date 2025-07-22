Milestone jet crash: Death toll rises to 31

The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crash rose to 31 on Tuesday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

In a press release issued on Tuesday noon, ISPR shared the hospital-wise list of casualties.

According to the press release:

Kuwait Maitree Hospital: 8 injured, no deaths

National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery: 46injured, 10 dead

Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka: 16 dead, 28 injured

Kurmitola General Hospital: 2 dead, one injured

Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, Uttara: 2 dead, 13 injured

Uttara Adhunik Hospital: 1 dead, 60 injured

Uttara Crescent Hospital: 1 injured, no deaths

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital: 3 injured, one dead

Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College: One injured, no deaths

United Hospital: two injured, one dead

Earlier, CA’s Special Assistant Dr Sayedur Rahman, at a briefing on Tuesday morning at the Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said the deceased included 25 children, one pilot and one teacher and 78 people are undergoing treatment at four hospitals.

Dr Sayedur said that eight more victims died at the Burn Institute on Monday night.

There are 28 people admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and 42 others at the Burn Institute.

There were bodies of 15 people at the CMH, he said.