Milestone jet crash: Death toll rises to 31

The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crash rose to 31 on Tuesday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).
In a press release issued on Tuesday noon, ISPR shared the hospital-wise list of casualties.
According to the press release:
- Kuwait Maitree Hospital: 8 injured, no deaths
- National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery: 46injured, 10 dead
- Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka: 16 dead, 28 injured
- Kurmitola General Hospital: 2 dead, one injured
- Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, Uttara: 2 dead, 13 injured
- Uttara Adhunik Hospital: 1 dead, 60 injured
- Uttara Crescent Hospital: 1 injured, no deaths
- Dhaka Medical College and Hospital: 3 injured, one dead
- Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College: One injured, no deaths
- United Hospital: two injured, one dead
Earlier, CA’s Special Assistant Dr Sayedur Rahman, at a briefing on Tuesday morning at the Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said the deceased included 25 children, one pilot and one teacher and 78 people are undergoing treatment at four hospitals.
Dr Sayedur said that eight more victims died at the Burn Institute on Monday night.
There are 28 people admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and 42 others at the Burn Institute.
There were bodies of 15 people at the CMH, he said.