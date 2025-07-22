India offers medical support for Uttara crash victims

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has formally written to the government of Bangladesh asking for sharing information on any critical medical support that may be needed to be arranged in India for those injured in the tragic incident.

The Indian High Commission on Tuesday said it will extend all necessary facilitation.

The communication came as a follow-up to the message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing condolence on the tragic Milestone School plane crash and offering all possible support and assistance.

“India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance," Indian Prime Minister Modi said in a message on Monday.

"Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families,” he said.

Modi said they pray for the swift recovery of those injured.