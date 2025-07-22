Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Law, education advisers, press secretary besieged by protesting Milestone students

According to protesting students, the government is providing inaccurate information regarding the number of casualties from the crash

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul speaks to students amid protests at Milestone School and College on July 22, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 01:42 PM

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Education Adviser Professor Dr CR Abrar, and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were reportedly confined in a room at Milestone School and College after facing protests from students during a visit on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30am, when the two advisers arrived at the school to inspect the site of a recent plane crash on the campus.

Students confronted them with slogans such as “Fake, fake,” expressing frustration and distrust. The advisers took shelter inside one of the school buildings.

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

Moments later, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also reached the location and joined them inside the same room, where all three remain confined as of the latest update.

According to protesting students, the government is providing inaccurate information regarding the number of casualties from the crash.

They also alleged that teachers and guardians were attacked the previous night. Protesters are demanding answers and accountability from the advisers and insist that their six-point charter of demands be met.

 The crash occurred on Monday afternoon when a training aircraft fell on the campus field of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.

This incident claimed the lives of 27 people, including the pilot.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft lost control and crashed due to mechanical failure.

Immediately after the crash, fire service personnel, RAB, and police began rescue operations. The injured were rushed to various hospitals.

The condition of several victims remains critical.

Milestone College Plane Crash
