Consensus Commission begins talks with political parties

Session began with one minute of silence for the departed and the injured in the Milestone School aircraft tragedy

Logo of National Consensus Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 12:59 PM

The 17th day of second-round reform talks between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and the political parties began on Tuesday morning to discuss several constitutional issues.

The discussion, presided over by NCC Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz, started at around 11:30am at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

At the outset of the session, a condolence motion was adopted expressing profound grief at the casualties in the tragic BAF aircraft crash on the compound of Milestone School and College in the capital's Diabari area.

Besides, one-minute silence was observed and a prayer was offered seeking the salvation of the departed souls and recovery of the injured.

NCC member Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar read out the motion which was later signed by the participants of the discussion.

Prof Ali Riaz, in his introductory speech, urged the political parties to continue their cooperation to reach the final decisions over the unsettled reform issues within the next several days.

Several important reform issues, including the interim government and the more than one posts held by the PM are scheduled to be discussed in the 17th session of the second-round dialogue.

30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizens Party (NCP) are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.

The Consensus Commission aims to finalise a unified stance on key reform proposals by July 31 after completing discussions on nearly 20 major constitutional issues during the ongoing second-round dialogue.

On June 2, Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the second round of dialogues.

Formed on February 15, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.

The commission held its first round of talks between March 20 and May 19 last, engaging with 33 political parties and alliances.

