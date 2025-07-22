Mother dies trying to save daughter from Milestone jet crash

In a heartbreaking display of a mother’s unconditional love, Rajoni — a woman from Gangni in Meherpur — gave her life trying to save her daughter from the devastating plane crash at Dhaka’s Milestone School.

As flames engulfed the school building after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into it on Monday, panic spread among students and parents. Rajoni, hearing of the crash, feared the worst — her daughter was in that school.

Without hesitation, she rushed to the scene, heart pounding, convinced her child was trapped inside the burning classroom. Braving smoke and chaos, she ran toward the building, determined to rescue her daughter — unaware that the girl had already made it out safely.

Rajoni was rescued and taken to Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with critical burn injuries. Despite the best efforts of doctors, she succumbed to her injuries.

She died as she had lived — a devoted mother, putting her child's life above her own.

Rajoni’s husband, Zahirul Islam — a native of Char Sadipur village in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia — lives in Dhaka with their three children.

Family sources said her body will be taken to their ancestral home in Kushtia for burial.

News of her sacrifice has sent waves of sorrow through her village in Meherpur and beyond.

Her final act will be remembered not just as a moment of tragedy, but as a lasting testament to the boundless love of a mother’s heart.