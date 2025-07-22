Govt orders free treatment for Milestone jet crash victims

The Ministry of Health has instructed all hospitals to provide free medical care to those injured in the training jet crash at Uttara’s Milestone School and College, which claimed 27 lives and left many critically wounded.

In an official statement, the ministry said the government would ensure treatment for all victims of Monday’s tragic incident. Private hospitals have been specifically directed to treat the injured at no cost.

“If any hospital is unable to offer the necessary treatment, they must immediately refer patients to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery or Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” the statement added.

This directive was issued following instructions from the health adviser.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is observing a one-day state mourning on Tuesday in the wake of the devastating crash.

To mark the day, national flags will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, and educational establishments across the country. The flag is also at half-mast at Bangladeshi missions abroad, according to a press release from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Additionally, special prayers will be held at mosques, temples, churches, and other places of worship for the departed souls and the swift recovery of the injured.