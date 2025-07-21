Emergency contact numbers released for missing students in Uttara plane crash

Following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing has released a list of emergency contact numbers for those seeking information about missing students.
The contact numbers are as follows:
- Military Rescue Brigade: 01769024202
CMH Burn Unit: 01769016019
CMH Emergency: 01769013311
- Milestone School:
Admin officer: 01814774132
- National Emergency Service: Dialling 999 will connect callers with the police emergency cell, which can coordinate with burn units and provide relevant updates.