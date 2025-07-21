Monday, July 21, 2025

Emergency contact numbers released for missing students in Uttara plane crash

Dialling 999 will connect callers with the police emergency cell, which can coordinate with burn units and provide relevant updates

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 06:31 PM

Following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing has released a list of emergency contact numbers for those seeking information about missing students.

The contact numbers are as follows:

  1. Military Rescue Brigade: 01769024202
    CMH Burn Unit: 01769016019
    CMH Emergency: 01769013311
  2. Milestone School:
    Admin officer: 01814774132
  3. National Emergency Service: Dialling 999 will connect callers with the police emergency cell, which can coordinate with burn units and provide relevant updates.

