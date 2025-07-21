NCC cuts short session after Uttara aircraft crash

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) on Monday adjourned midway through its 16th day session of the second-round reform dialogue with political parties, expressing deep shock and sorrow over the casualties in the tragic training aircraft crash in the capital's Uttara area.

“We express our profound grief at the loss of lives in this tragic incident. We pray for the salvation of the departed souls and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” said NCC Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz while announcing the adjournment around 3:30pm at the Foreign Service Academy.

Before the announcement, participants in the dialogue observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash, which occurred on the premises of Milestone School in Uttara.

Prof Riaz also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

“In the spirit of national unity and humanity, we call upon all political parties and citizens of the country to stand beside the victims and their families in this difficult time,” he said.

Considering the gravity of the incident, the Commission decided to suspend the ongoing dialogue with political parties, he said.

The talks will resume on Tuesday morning, Prof Riaz added.