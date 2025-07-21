Monday, July 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Uttara jet crash: 25 injured taken to burn institute

  • Most of them are students
  • One death reported
Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 03:22 PM

At least 25 people have been taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the crash of a training aircraft in Uttara, Dhaka.

Their identities were not immediately known, but most of them are students.

Several other injured individuals have been taken to different hospitals across the city.

The Fire Service has confirmed at least one death in the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), the aircraft took off at 1:06pm on Monday.

It later crashed into a building of Milestone School and College.

Several of the injured were flown by Air Force helicopters to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Meanwhile, videos showing people being rescued in injured conditions have spread across social media. There are fears of multiple casualties.

The ISPR statement said the crashed aircraft was an F-7 BGI training jet of the Bangladesh Air Force.

Eight units of the Fire Service are working to bring the fire under control. Members of the Army, Air Force, and Police and BGB have joined the rescue efforts.

Plane CrashBangladesh Air Force
