Uttara jet crash: 2 BGB platoons deployed for rescue, security

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have joined rescue and security efforts after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday afternoon.

The aircraft went down on top of a building belonging to Milestone School and College in the Diabari area under Turag police station.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence have confirmed at least one death in the incident. Rescue operations are underway at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Eyewitnesses said the plane suddenly crashed into the building with a loud bang, sparking panic among students and staff on campus.

The building was primarily used for playgroup classes, which had just ended moments before the crash.