Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Uttara jet crash: 2 BGB platoons deployed for rescue, security

The aircraft crashed on top of a building belonging to Milestone School and College

Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 03:09 PM

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have joined rescue and security efforts after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday afternoon.

The aircraft went down on top of a building belonging to Milestone School and College in the Diabari area under Turag police station.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence have confirmed at least one death in the incident. Rescue operations are underway at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Eyewitnesses said the plane suddenly crashed into the building with a loud bang, sparking panic among students and staff on campus.

The building was primarily used for playgroup classes, which had just ended moments before the crash.

Topics:

Plane CrashUttaraBangladesh Air Force
Read More

Uttara jet crash: 25 injured taken to burn institute

Air Force jet crashes in Uttara, at least one dead

3 of a family crushed under truck in Dhaka

Tarique Rahman expresses grief over Gujarat plane crash

Non-resident DU students threaten march to Uttara after attack on bus

5 arrested over vandalism of DU bus in Uttara

Latest News

Fresh Covid sub‑variant wave hits Bangladesh; experts urge vigilance

Uttara jet crash: 25 injured taken to burn institute

Going to jail for littering?

Ali Riaz: Liberation War, 2024 uprising inextricably linked to nation's existence

BGB launches arrest drive in Khagrachhari after gunfight with UPDF

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x