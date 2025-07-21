Air Force jet crashes in Uttara, at least one dead

A Bangladesh Air Force F7 aircraft crashed in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday. The jet crashed into a building of the Milestone School and College. The Fire Service and Civil Defence have confirmed at least one death in the incident. Rescue operations are underway at the scene.

Lima Khanam, the duty officer at the Fire Service control room, said: “We received the report at 1:18pm that an aircraft has crashed near Milestone School and College in Uttara."

Eight units from the Uttara, Tongi, Pallabi, Kurmitola, Mirpur, and Purbachal fire services are working at the scene.

Videos circulating on social media show several people being rescued with injuries. They are reportedly being taken to Uttara Adhunik Hospital,

Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital, Uttara Women’s Medical College, Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital.

Deputy Police Commissioner of DMP's Uttara Division, Mohidul Islam, told reporters: "A training aircraft has crashed in the Milestone College area. Rescue operations are underway. Further details will be provided later."

Eyewitnesses said the plane suddenly crashed into the building with a loud bang, sparking panic among students and staff on campus.

The building was primarily used for playgroup classes, which had just ended moments before the crash.