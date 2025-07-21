Adviser: No quota in government jobs for July warriors

There will be no quota in government jobs for the July fighters, announced Faruk-e-Azam, Bir Pratik, adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

He made the statement while responding to a journalist’s question during a press briefing held at the Secretariat on Monday.

When asked whether the news about providing flats and job quotas to July warriors and the families of the martyrs was accurate, the adviser replied: “Our ministry has outlined a rehabilitation program for them. Based on that, the ministry will undertake all necessary initiatives. However, this program does not include provisions such as providing flats or job quotas.”

He added: “There is a rehabilitation program. Rehabilitation can occur in various ways. Based on their qualifications, they will be rehabilitated through training, according to how they wish to proceed. If someone wants to create a livelihood through poultry, livestock, or fish farming, such support will be provided by the government.”

He acknowledged: “It’s normal for the government to provide grants to July fighters—they have made sacrifices. Freedom fighters currently receive an allowance of Tk20,000, and July fighters are receiving the same amount.”

In response to whether there will be any quota in government jobs for them, the adviser firmly stated: “No, no. There will be no quota. They will receive jobs based on their qualifications.”

He also mentioned that the government has recognized those killed in the July Mass Uprising as ‘July Martyrs’ and the injured as ‘July Fighters’ through the Ordinance for the Welfare and Rehabilitation of the Families of July Martyrs and July Fighters, 2025.

According to the adviser, based on the list received from the Health Services Division, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published a gazette listing 834 martyrs, with an additional 10 names added on June 30, totaling 844 martyrs.

He stated that based on the nature of injuries, July fighters were categorized into three classes. 493 fighters were included in Class A, 908 in Class B, and, 1,642 were placed in Class C. These were officially published in the gazette.