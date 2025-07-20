Ali Riaz: Parties reach broad consensus on chief adviser appointment

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz on Sunday said political parties have reached consensus on most procedures regarding the appointment of the chief adviser of a caretaker government.

Ali Riaz made the statement after the conclusion of the 15th day of the commission's second-phase dialogue with political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy.

In the first half of the 15th day of talks with political parties, the commission discussed the process of forming a caretaker government, said Ali Riaz.

“In the light of the discussions, the commission met and presented a revised and unified proposal to the parties elaborating the procedures for appointment of the caretaker government’s chief adviser,” he added.

He said the proposal has been discussed in detail about the method of appointing the chief adviser of the caretaker government and that the parties have agreed on most of the issues in this proposal.

“The commission will review the language and detailed aspects of this draft proposal and take a decision on this issue on Tuesday, in view of the political parties’ opinions tomorrow,” he added.

He expressed optimism about finalizing the structure and framework of the system soon, saying: “We believe it is achievable. Our target is to prepare the July charter by July 31. We aim to finalize the national charter within this month, and parties share this goal.”

Expressing deep respect and sympathy to the family members of the injured and martyred in the July uprising who formed a human chain in front of the academy in the morning with a three-point demand, Ali Riaz said: “We express our sincere solidarity with this human chain program.”

He said the commission started working on preparing a national charter on February 15.

He added: “Through the first and second phases of discussion with political parties, consensus has already been achieved on several key issues; a few matters have remained unresolved, which will be addressed through continued dialogue.”