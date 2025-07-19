Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Army rejects claim of providing buses to political party

  • Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to the Constitution, national security, and professionalism
  • Army urges general public not to be misled and to refrain from sharing any unverified information
Photo: Courtesy
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 08:47 PM

A recent post circulating on social media has claimed that the Bangladesh Army provided buses to a political party for its program.

This claim is entirely false, intentionally misleading, and a clear attempt to undermine the image of the army, said ISPR on Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy

In reality, to facilitate the transportation of students enrolled in various educational institutions run by the army, some private buses are temporarily hired from external sources.

These buses sometimes carry the “Bangladesh Army” label or logo on a temporary basis. However, certain transport operators, even after the expiry of their contracts with the army, unlawfully continue to display the army’s name or logo on their vehicles in an attempt to gain undue privileges on the roads. This practice is a clear violation of the law.

Photo: Courtesy

A vested quarter is deliberately trying to stir controversy and tarnish the image of the army. In this context, the Bangladesh Army urges the general public not to be misled and to refrain from sharing any unverified information.

The Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to the Constitution, national security, and professionalism.

Bangladesh Army
