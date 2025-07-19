Saturday, July 19, 2025

3rd ICMEAS 2025 at MIST concludes

It is expected that this conference will eventually build a forum of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and students from all over the world

Experts from 13 countries join ICMEAS 2025 at MIST to share innovations in engineering, with Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman attending the closing ceremony on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Photo: ISPR
The 3rd International Conference on Mechanical Engineering and Applied Science (ICMEAS 2025) was held at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) from Thursday to Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, the closing ceremony of the conference was held at MIST on Saturday.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, chief of army staff, Bangladesh Army, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and awarded the best papers presented in the seminar.

In this conference researchers and professionals from both academia and industry from United States, United Kingdom, Brunei, Egypt, Canada, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Australia, India, Singapore and China along with Bangladesh had participated for sharing up-to-date knowledge and experience in the fields of mechanical, manufacturing, aeronautical and naval engineering, and applied sciences.

The conference had focused on recent research, materials engineering, renewable energy, AI, industrial IOT, thermal engineering, aerospace and avionics, aerodynamics, hydrodynamics, fluid and CFD, design and manufacturing, mechatronics, robotics, etc.

It is expected that this conference will eventually build a forum of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and students from all over the world, which will open a door to innovations and sustainable developments in mechanical, manufacturing, aeronautical and naval engineering, and applied sciences, which will have a significant impact on shaping the future of Bangladesh.

Major General Md Nasim Parvez, commandant, MIST, graced the inauguration ceremony on Thursday as chief patron.

Topics:

ConferenceISPRWaker-Uz-Zaman
