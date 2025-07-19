Bangladesh plans big drive to tackle violence against women and children

As Bangladesh sees a sharp rise in violence against women and children, the government has taken a move to address the issue through a coordinated, community-based response mechanism involving government departments, agencies and non-government organizations.

It also aimed at strengthening integrated service activities and ensuring necessary emergency services to survivors through the activities of Quick Response Teams.

The Tk309.39 crore project titled, ‘Strengthening integrated services to prevent and remedy violence against women and children and activities of the Quick Response Team’ will be implemented from July 2025 to December 2029 with government funding.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will implement the project through the Department of Women's Affairs.

According to an official document, the initiative aims to reinforce collaboration between various government agencies, private sector entities, and civil society to curb violence against women and children.

Besides, through the Quick Response Teams, survivors will receive prompt emergency services, ensuring better protection and support.

Violence against women sees a sharp rise over the previous two years

Key activities of the project include outsourcing services for survivor support, organising research, seminars, workshops, and community meetings, procuring hygiene materials, ensuring transportation facilities, managing internet and short-code systems, promoting awareness campaigns, and providing technological equipment like computers.

The background of the project traces back to the “Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence Against Women,” first launched as a pilot initiative in May 2000.

Since then, the programme has been implemented in phases, continuing until June 2024.

The initiative has established 14 One-Stop Crisis Centres (OCCs), the National Forensic DNA Profiling Laboratory, eight divisional DNA screening labs, and 67 One-Stop Crisis Cells across the country.

The new project seeks to continue and expand these services, incorporating local administrations, NGOs, civil society organizations, students, and teachers to build a community-based response mechanism.

The Planning Commission, as per the document, thinks that through the project, women's empowerment, child protection will be ensured and of child marriage, child abuse will be stopped in Bangladesh that will consolidate national social security.

Through this project, a system for preventing violence against women and children will be established at the local and national levels with the participation and leadership of local administration and non-governmental organizations, CSOs, students, and teachers, especially through the formation of quick response teams to provide emergency services to prevent violence against women and children, it added.

Despite years of activism and policy reforms, violence against women and children in Bangladesh remains a critical human rights concern.

Reports from various human rights organizations and government agencies continue to highlight a alarming rise in incidents of domestic abuse, sexual violence, child marriage, and trafficking.

According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), over 1,200 women faced rape in 2024, while many others were subjected to physical torture, dowry-related violence, and harassment.

Children, especially girls, are also increasingly becoming targets of abuse.

Child marriage, though legally prohibited, persists at alarming rates, particularly in rural areas.

A Unicef report states that Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage globally, with nearly 51% of girls married before the age of 18.

Can hope against soaring sexual violence in Bangladesh be found through the use of technology?

Societal stigma, fear of retaliation, and lack of trust in the legal system often discourage survivors from seeking justice. The government has implemented various initiatives, including special tribunals, helplines, and the establishment of One-Stop Crisis Centres (OCCs) in major hospitals.

However, rights groups argue that enforcement remains weak and perpetrators frequently enjoy impunity.

Activists call for comprehensive reforms to ensure swift justice, better protection services, and widespread community education to change entrenched patriarchal attitudes.