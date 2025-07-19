MJF demands justice, severe punishment for Khagrachhari rape

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep outrage, concern, and strong condemnation over the rape of an eighth-grade schoolgirl in Khagrachhari, warning that it once again reveals the severe risks women and children face across Bangladesh.

“While several suspects involved in this brutal and heinous crime have been arrested, ensuring their speedy trial and maximum punishment is now an urgent necessity,” the human‑rights organisation said in a media statement on Friday.

This incident once again proves that the safety of women and children in the country is under severe threat, said the statement.

“Initially, the victim remained silent due to social stigma and fear, but her mental trauma came to light when she attempted suicide. On July 12, she consumed poison in a suicide attempt and was hospitalized in critical condition. Later, under family questioning, the horrific truth of her assault was revealed.”

“Such brutality against women and children is unacceptable under any circumstances,” MJF said.

The organisation also called upon the interim government to ensure a prompt and fair investigation and trial in this case, with exemplary punishment for the accused. Simultaneously, the government must immediately provide all necessary support for the physical and mental rehabilitation of the survivor.

“There is no more time to waste in preventing violence against women and children. We demand immediate action through effective law enforcement, widespread public-awareness campaigns, and collective efforts to restore eroding family and social values. Otherwise, countless more childhoods will be reduced to ashes,” the statement read.

MJF strongly believes that exemplary punishment for this crime is the only way to deter future rapists and establish justice and dignity for women in society. Now is the time to raise our voices against injustice, it said.

According to data from the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, 1,555 women and girls were subjected to violence in the first six months of 2025 alone. Among them, 354 were rape victims, the majority of whom were minors and adolescents. In June alone, 65 were raped, including 43 children. Shockingly, three victims lost their lives after being raped, two of whom were children.