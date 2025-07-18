Documentary honours courageous private university students

A documentary titled "Heroes Without Capes: Private Universities in July" has been produced to commemorate the vital and courageous role played by the students of private universities during the July uprising.

Made under the supervision of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the documentary highlights the students’ bold stance and activism in defence of democracy and justice.

At a time when the fascist regime shut down public universities to suppress the movement, students from private universities stepped up and took the lead in the "Complete Shutdown" program.

Thousands of students from institutions, including North South, IYB, Brac, East West, UIU, Daffodil, ULAB, UODA, Independent, Dhaka International, Prime Asia, Stamford, UITS and many others built strongholds of resistance in areas like Noyanagar, Rampura, Uttara, Badda, Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur in the capital.

Outside Dhaka, students from BGC Trust and Premier University in New Market area of Chittagong, Varendra University in Rajshahi, and Northern University of Technology in Khulna also actively took part in the movement.

Despite attempts by the then government to suppress the movement through shooting, block raids, arrests and crackdowns, the students remained undeterred.

On the occasion of private university resistance day, the documentary pays deep tribute and expresses heartfelt gratitude to the students who were martyred or injured.

It is being recognised as a historic effort to remember and honour the contributions of students from private universities.