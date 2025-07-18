Saturday, July 19, 2025

BNP slams law and order deterioration in Chittagong

'Extortion and false cases are being used to harass the common people'

File image of Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 06:12 PM

BNP on Friday expressed deep concern over the worsening law and order situation in Chittagong city and the filing of false cases against ordinary people, including businesspersons.

In a statement issued on the party’s official letterhead, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party said: “The BNP is extremely worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in Chittagong, where extortion and false cases are being used to harass the common people."

The party called upon the business community and people from all walks of life to unite and resist the miscreants together.

At the same time, the BNP urged the local administration to take proper action against these wrongdoings.

The press release strongly called for steps to improve the law and order situation in Chittagong and to protect innocent businesspeople from false cases and extortion.

“After the capital, Chittagong is the second most important city in the country. As a port city, Chittagong holds great importance. Most of the country's trade and commerce are conducted from there. So, improving law and order in this city is essential for boosting trade and strengthening the national economy,” it added.

The party said it is unfortunate that at present, false cases and widespread extortion are causing harassment to businesspeople and ordinary people, resulting in a fragile law and order situation in Chittagong.

“This worsening condition is having a negative effect on business activities. If this continues, the country’s trade and economy could come to a standstill,” it observed.

Topics:

ChittagongRuhul Kabir RizviBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
