CAAB to launch int'l flights from Cox’s Bazar by July amid challenges

Undeterred by infrastructural and administrative challenges, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is pressing ahead with its plan to begin overseas flights from Cox’s Bazar International Airport by the end of July.

Although nearly 40% of the airport’s expansion work remains incomplete and complications persist over land acquisition, eviction of thousands of residents, funding shortfalls, and a lack of clearance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), CAAB has reportedly begun preparatory work to facilitate international operations.

According to CAAB sources, the decision to move forward was taken at a special meeting chaired by the then CAAB Chairman on April 21 this year.

Ongoing challenges

Construction of the airport terminal building is still nine months away from completion.

Around 3,300 families continue to reside on airport land and have yet to be evicted.

Acquisition of 4.64 acres of essential land remains pending.

As ICAO approval has neither been sought nor granted, launching international flights would technically breach global aviation norms.

Although an additional expenditure of nearly Tk100 crore has been incurred, the government has yet to release the funds.

CAAB is currently lobbying top government officials to address the issue.

Infrastructural progress

Notably, of the 1,700-foot runway extension into the sea, 1,300 feet lies over water—96% of this extension and 94% of the protective embankment have been completed.

Installation of the precision approach lighting system and a steel bridge is 83% finished, while drainage infrastructure stands at 55%. However, only 26% of the perimeter wall and patrol roads have been completed.

Upon full completion, the airport runway will expand from its existing 9,000 feet to 10,700 feet.

Future prospects

The airport will feature a state-of-the-art Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system enabling safe night-time operations. Its architectural design includes illuminated pavements, flood management infrastructure, and aesthetic lighting along the seafront.

Recently transferred CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman told UNB: “We are working with determination for the country’s development. Even though some tasks are pending, we are trying to launch international flights soon. Hopefully, we will be able to do so within a short period.”

He went on to say: “Efforts to upgrade Cox’s Bazar Airport to international standards are underway. Despite some infrastructural and administrative challenges, we are working under the Prime Minister’s directive to launch international flights as soon as possible.”

Highlighting the urgency of the project, the former chairman said: “The terminal building, runway extension, security infrastructure and lighting systems are all progressing rapidly. An advanced AGL system will be installed for night operations, meeting international standards.”

“Over 3,000 families still need to be evicted and some crucial plots are pending acquisition. However, we are coordinating with the relevant agencies on these matters. Though project costs have risen, and Tk100 crore remains due, the government is assisting us. We hope the funds will be released soon,” he added.

“We are committed to overcoming any challenge and turning Cox’s Bazar Airport into an international-standard facility. It will serve not only the tourism industry but also act as a key hub for regional connectivity,” he added.

Project background

The initiative to transform Cox’s Bazar Airport into a regional hub and an alternative air connectivity centre during natural disasters was taken over a decade ago. Delays, delays in land acquisition and eviction, financial constraints, and planning inconsistencies have hampered timely execution.

Project cost

The estimated cost of the project is Tk1,794.31 crore, entirely financed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.